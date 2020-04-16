CESU announces special rebate for consumers in Odisha in view of Coronavirus lockdown

CESU announces special rebate for consumers in Odisha in view of Coronavirus lockdown

Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing lockdown to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) announced a special rebate of 4% on and above the existing rebates and incentives for all consumers across Odisha while making payment during April 2020.

The consumers who could not pay during the rebates dates falling between 22.03.2020 to 31.3.2020 in the month of March can also avail rebates, CESU said.

The power distribution company has decided the following steps to continue its day-to-day activities of consumer grievance redressal, billing, collection and maintenance.

• Providing Billing Information through SMSs / e-mail and on demand of the consumers through the toll free number of Call Centre.

• Providing on-line platform to consumers to pay their electricity dues like various digital mode / mobile App like Paytm and Airtel / Debit Card / Credit Card etc.

• Raising the bills of consumers, where meter reading is not taken, on last recorded consumption basis as per OERC Regulation in the absence of actual meter reading and adjusting the same once the actual meter reading is taken.

• Providing Cheque drop facilities at different offices of CESU for allowing consumers to make payment through Cheques maintaining the social distance measure.

• Expansion of its Consumer Call Centre from 5 lines to 13 lines facilities to help consumers through toll free number – 1912 and 1800-345-7122.