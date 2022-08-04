CBI completes raids at industrialist Mahima Mishra’s office & residence, picks up his son for interrogation

By WCE 3
CBI completes raids at industrialist Mahima Mishra’s office & residence, picks up his son for interrogation

Cuttack: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completed its raids at the residence and office of industrialist Mahima Mishra, the Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL), in Cuttack and Paradip.

Apart from raiding Mahima’s residence at Odia Bazar in Cuttack and offices at Link Road and Badapadi in Paradip, the central investigating agency, took his son Chandan Mishra along with it to interrogate him at the Bhubaneswar-based branch office of the CBI.

It is to be noted here that CBI officials conducted simultaneous raids in connection with an alleged bribery case of over Rs 25 lakh involving a senior official of Paradip port and a contractor.

