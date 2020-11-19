Sambalpur: In a sensational loot that had taken taken place from a bank van in Kuchinda town of Sambalpur district in Odisha, the police has got a breakthrough.

The Kuchinda Police has arrested nine people including a minor boy. They had allegedly looted Rs 35.42 lakh from a cash van of Union Bank on November 9.

The police has so far recovered Rs 10.09 lakh cash and seized other valuables from their possession, two other accused are still at large, informed the Sambalpur SP at a press meet.