Carcass of elephant found in Dhenkanal district

By WCE 7
carcass of elephant in dhenkanal
Representational Image Credit: Fine Art America

Dhenkanal: Adding to the unending episode of elephant death in the State, a carcass of an elephant was found in a forest near Kantamila village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reportedly, the locals spotted the elephant and immediately informed to the forest authorities.

It is being said that the elephant must have been electrocuted to death by the wires that were planted by local hunters in order to trap the wild boars in forest.

An electrical wire has also been spotted near the carcass of jumbo.

On getting the information, the Forest Department team arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

You might also like
State

Liquor shop gutted in fire, property worth lakhs damaged in Boudh

State

Electrician electrocuted to death in Khordha district of Odisha

State

Odisha: Fear grips Keonjhar village after Tiger spotted

State

Body of youth recovered from canal in Jajpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.