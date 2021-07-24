Carcass of elephant found in Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal: Adding to the unending episode of elephant death in the State, a carcass of an elephant was found in a forest near Kantamila village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Saturday.

Reportedly, the locals spotted the elephant and immediately informed to the forest authorities.

It is being said that the elephant must have been electrocuted to death by the wires that were planted by local hunters in order to trap the wild boars in forest.

An electrical wire has also been spotted near the carcass of jumbo.

On getting the information, the Forest Department team arrived at the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.