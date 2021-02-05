Balangir: In a tragic incident two people have lost their lives and two others have been critically injured in a car accident which occurred on Friday.

The car was en-route from Nabrangpur to Bhubaneswar. The driver allegedly lost control over the vehicle and rammed against a tree near Sagarapali square in Balangir.

Both the deceased were bank managers Rakesh Hembram and Satyajit Madala, the died on the spot.

The locals rescued the other two injured persons and rushed them to the Balangir District Headquarter Hospital (DHH).

Their condition is said to be critical.