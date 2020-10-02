Can leaking Aadhaar number lead to fraud in bank account? Learn what UIDAI says

Aadhaar card is a very important document. Many information of a user is recorded in the Aadhaar card. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar card issuing institution, receives demographic and biometric information from the user. A unique number is given to every user in the Aadhaar card.

There is a lot of confusion in the user about the unique number information in the Aadhaar card. Often Aadhaar card holders are worried about the fact that leaking of Aadhaar number can cause a dent in their bank account.

UIDAI has given clarification on this on several occasions to remove this confusion of the people. According to the institution, nobody’s bank account can be cheated due to the leak of Aadhaar number. Just by knowing the Aadhaar number, no one can harm you.

No one can withdraw money from your bank account just by getting Aadhaar or its information. To do this, many types of information are required, such as signature, debit card, PIN or OTP, etc.

Often people are confused about whether bank account gets hacked through unique number of Aadhaar card. He is in a state of confusion that hackers can breach his account directly by stealing Aadhaar information.

According to UIDAI this cannot be done. According to UIDAI, just as your ATM card number cannot withdraw money from an ATM, in the same way a bank account cannot be hacked from just Aadhaar number.

(With inputs from jansatta.com)