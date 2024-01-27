Bus rams into library after break fails in Odisha’s Koraput, man critical

Koraput: A bus rammed into a roadside library after its break failed. The incident took place in Koraput of Odisha. A man sustained critical injury due to the accident. The registration number of the bus is OD 10 D6188.

As per reports, the bus was going inside Koraput town when its break reportedly failed near the Chandan pond. As a result, the bus rammed into a nearby library.

The bus was going to Laxmipur to pick up senior citizens cum pilgrims. It passed through Sanskruti Bhawan and then Kala Mandir Chhak and then to NH 26 and rammed into the library near the pond.

After witnessing the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured man. They then sent him to the Saheed Laxman Naik Medical in Koraput. He is under treatment now.