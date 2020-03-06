Bus Services

Bus fares reduced in Odisha; Commuters happy

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Bus fares in Odisha have been reduced across all categories following the decrease in diesel price, an official said on Friday.

Official sources said, general and express bus fares have been decreased by one paisa per kilometre while deluxe and A/C deluxe bus fares have been  declined by two paise per kilometre.

Meanwhile, commuters have shown their happiness with the decision.

“I travel Cuttack from Khordha by bus everyday. it is a very good decision for the people like us.  It will be a little relive for the commuters,” said a man who works at a private company in Cuttack.

 

