Theft in Police house in Bhubaneswar

Burglars break into Police officer’s residence in Odisha capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development burglars reportedly broke into residence of an IPS officer in the capital city of Odisha. The theft took place on Saturday night at the top cop’s house that is situated in Sishu Bhaban chhak area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, burglars broke into the residence of IPS officer Satyajit Nayak. There was nobody in the house when the theft took place. The miscreants cut the metal grill and broke into the house.

The matter was complained at the Capital Police Station. Nayak these days is on deputation in the Centre.

In his reaction Nayak said that theft taking place at a cop’s house is not a small matter. “I have talked to the DCP over this,” he added.

