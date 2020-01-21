Odisha Budget 2020-21

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Feb 14

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from February 14 and continue till April 9, said a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department on Tuesday.

State Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will table the annual budget for the year 2020-21 on February 18.

Related News

Sex Racket busted: 5 Bangladeshi girl rescued, Kingpin…

Rare merlin fish weighing 200 kg caught from Paradip sea

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd &…

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road…

The budget session with 31 working days will be held in two phases. The session will begin with the address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, said the notification.

While the first session will be held between February 14 and 26, the second session will begin from March 11 to April 9, it said.

You might also like
State

Sex Racket busted: 5 Bangladeshi girl rescued, Kingpin Ibrahim arrested

State

Rare merlin fish weighing 200 kg caught from Paradip sea

State

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd & 24th

State

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road demanding exam deferment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.