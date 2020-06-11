Balasore: An employee of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was killed in a road accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Jaswant Mohanty.

The road mishap took place on National Highway-60 at Indira Chowk under Basta police station limit of the district when Mohanty, a resident of Gundarimara village, was returning home this morning after his night duty, said sources.

He died on the spot after an unknown vehicle hit his bicycle and fled from the site.

Basta police seized the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem.

Police also have started an investigation to trace the unknown vehicle and its driver, informed the sources.