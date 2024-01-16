BSKY Nabin Card: last date for registration extended by 10 days

Bhubaneswar: The State Government after careful consideration extended the last date for online registration of application for BSKY Nabin card to January 26.

Reports say that, earlier the last date of registration was scheduled on January 16. But since a large number were remaining the last date was decided to be rescheduled.

The Secretary Health and Family Welfare, and Chairman State Health Assurance Society Shalini Pandit issued an official notification to this effect today.

The Naveen Patnaik government has recently expanded the third phase of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) extending cashless service to all the rural families in the private hospitals.

It is estimated that over 1.10 crore families will be provided health assurance under BSKY scheme.

“We are now launching the third phase of BSKY, where all left out families of rural areas of our State will be assured of cashless care in private hospitals, for critical ailments. In this phase of expansion, all rural families of Odisha (except regular government employees and income tax payees), who are presently not covered under BSKY, will be eligible to receive the ‘BSKY Nabin Card’,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a statement.

The application process for the BSKY Nabin card have already begin from January 6, 2024 and will continue till January 26, 2024.

Benefits for BSKY card

Provides cashless treatment for critical illness. The cardholders can receive medical care at designated private hospitals.

The card covers rural families and they have right to access high-quality healthcare services.

The card will give coverage to more than 1.10 crore families and they can avail the service from the scheme.

Beneficiaries are entitled to get cashless treatment for identified critical diseases (heart diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, brain stroke, severe head injury, brain tumour, burns management, nerve or muscle diseases and cancer) at all empanelled private hospitals inside as well as outside Odisha.

Eligibility Criteria for BSKY card

Residents of Odisha can only apply for the BSKY Nabin Card. The government employees and the income tax payers are not eligible for the card.

Documents Required for Registration for BSKY card

Registration should be done in the name of the Head of Family.

Any members above the age of 18 can apply for BSKY-Nabin scheme.

The applicant must have an Aadhaar card, linked with an active mobile number.

The applicant and Head of family must have valid mobile numbers.

Aadhaar card of all family members, including children under five years.

In case Aadhaar card of children under five years is not available, an undertaking must be submitted to provide Aadhaar card number by June 30, 2024.

How to apply BSKY card

Visit the official BSKY website at bskynabin.odisha.gov.in

Then apply for BSKY Nabin card. Click on the option and you will be directed to the application page.

Enter your name and mobile number in the application form.

After entering your details, click on the Get OTP button.

Enter the OTP on the application form and it will verify your mobile number.

Once the mobile number is verified, the registration form will appear on the screen.

Fill in the form with all required documents.

Then click the Submit or Apply button to complete the application process.

After your application has been successfully submitted take note of the reference number.

The Beneficiaries can also visit the nearest Mo-Seva Kendra to apply the BSKY Nabin Card without paying any registration fee.