Khordha: The Police on Wednesday seized 3kg and 602 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 3 crore at Jatni Bypass near Khordha in Odisha and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Manoranjan Sahoo, 20, a resident of Bhaliabadin Kumbar Sahi under Khordha Town Model Police station limits in the district.

Based on reliable information, regarding coming of Sahoo in a Yamaha motorcycle with huge amount of brown sugar, a team of Khordha Town police conducted raid and apprehended him with huge quantity of brown sugar, fire arm, and cash etc., an official said.

The seizure include 3kg and 602 grams of brown sugar, one electric sealing machine, one pistol, two electronic weighing machine, a mobile pohone, cash of Rs 16,500 and a Yamaha motorcycle bearing Regd No OD 33Z 5762.

The accused persons is being interrogated and further interrogation is underway, police said.