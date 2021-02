Bhubaneswar: A major brown sugar seize has been effected in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha by sleuths of the Excise Department.

According to reports, the Excise department officials have seized 155 grams of brown sugar worth estimated to be worth around 15 lakh.

The Excise officials have also arrested two drug peddlers in this connection from Dhauli Square in Bhubaneswar.

Further probe is underway to find the links with other people and break the chain of contraband trade.