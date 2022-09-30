Brown Sugar Worth 1.05 kgs Seized From Bhubaneswar, 1 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: On the basis of intelligence input, a team of Special Task Force (STF), Odisha Police conducted a raid with the help of Khordha Police.

The joint team of the STF and Khordha police apprehended the main absconding drug peddler identified as Raza alias Dipak Kumar Nayak, a resident of New Kaliapani, Jajpur presently staying at New Forest Park, Bhubaneswar.

He was wanted in STF PS case No. 20/2022 dated 27.9.2022 U/s. 21(c)/29 under NDPS Act,

1985.

In this case, on September 27 2022, the contraband brown sugar weighing 1050 grams, one

Honda Amaze Car and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of accused Umesh Behera.

The above apprehended accused was the owner cum driver of Honda Amaze Car. He was absconded from the spot leaving the vehicle.

The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge, Bhubaneswar today on September 30, 2022.

Investigation is underway.