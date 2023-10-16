Brown sugar seized in Keonjhar of Odisha, 1 arrested

Keonjhar: On the basis of intelligence input, a joint raid was conducted by a team of STF in Bhubaneswar and Keonjhar district on Monday.

According to reports, the police conducted a raid at Silun Chhak under Keonjhar Town Police Station jurisdiction in Keonjhar at night.

Reports say that the raid was conducted against illegal dealing and possession of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended one person identified as Debananda Samal, 37 years S/o. Rabindra Samal of Ambo PS. Anandapur Dist. Keonjhar.

During the search contraband Brown Sugar weighing 520 gram, one Maruti Alto car and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was detained and handed over to Keonjhar Town Police for necessary legal action.

This refers to Keonjhar Town Police Station Case No. 380 dated 16.10.2023 U/s 21(c) of NDPS Act 1985. Investigation is on.

It is worth mentioning that, the special drive against narcotic drugs is still underway. Since 2020, STF has seized more than 72 Kg of Brown Sugar/Heroin, 202 Gram Cocaine and more than 116

quintals of Ganja/Marijuana, Opium 3 kg 650 gram including today’s seizure and

arrested more than 182 drug dealers/peddlers.