5000lts of country liquor seized in Bhubaneswar, 15 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Country liquor has been seized in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha and as many as 15 people have been arrested on Friday.

Reports say that a joint raid has been conducted by the Excise team Bhubaneswar and Flying Squad Cuttack at various places in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the raids were conducted in Saliasahi, Nilachakranagar, Idco Basti, and Loila school area.

Further it is worth mentioning that, during raid the team recovered and destroyed more than 5000 liters of ID Wash and 500 liters of ID Liquor. As many as 15 persons have been arrested in this connection.