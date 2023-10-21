Book Odisha’s Nandankanan entry ticket through WhatsApp: Details

Bhubaneswar: In a welcome step the entry ticket for the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar of Odisha can be booked now online through WhatsApp. Anyone can book the entry ticket of this famous zoological park from his device using the WhatsApp number.

Here is the WhatsApp Number: 7871844856

With this development now visitors do not need to stand in the long queue in front of the ticket counter at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in the capital city of Odisha. The ticket can be booked on WhastApp in three languages. The validity of this ticket will be for one day.

You can scan the QR code to book the ticket. Send message in the above number to book ticket. This WhatsApp based ticketing system was inaugurated by Forest and Environment Minister Pradeep Amat. Reportedly, this is for the first time that a WhatsApp based ticketing system has been launched for the entry ticket of a Zoological Park in the country.