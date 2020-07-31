Khurda: Some miscreants hurled bomb at the residence of Village Committee Secretary ,Jitendra Sahu late last night.

According to reports, three unknown miscreants on Thursday midnight hurled bombs at his house However, no one was reportedly injured in the attack.

Jitendra suspected that previous enmity might be the cause behind the attack and has alleged against six persons in the Town police station of the district.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.