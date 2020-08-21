Bomb Hurled At A House In Khordha, 3rd Such Attack

Khurda: Two Unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at a house in Daleiput village under Khordha Sadar police station at late night on thursday in presence of police personnel.

The incident took place at one Hrudananda Swains’s house in Daleiput village in Khordha district. No one was injured in the incident.

It is suspected that the bomb attack was carried out due to previous enmity.

The locals were in panic as this was the third bomb attack reported in Daleiput village within 10 days.

Earlier, on Aug 11 and 18 some unidentified miscreants hurled bombs at the village .

Efforts are on to nab the accused involved in the incident, informed police.