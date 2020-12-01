Bomb explodes in Odisha’s Ganjam: Bike rider dies another critical

Khallikote: A bike rider was killed while another sustained critical injury as a bomb exploded in Ganjam district of Odisha. Shockingly, the bomb was being carried on a bike by the two.

The deceased has been identified as Mitu Maharana while the injured person was identified as Silu Pradhan.

As per reports, Mitu and Silu were travelling on a bike. While Silu was riding the bike Mitu was holding the bomb in his hand. When they were near Nirmalajhara under Khallikote the bomb somehow fell on the ground and exploded. Silu has been admitted to Khallikote hospital.

It is being discussed why they were carrying a bomb and for what purpose they were transporting it.

After getting information Khallikote Police reached the spot and started investigation.