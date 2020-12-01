bomb exploded in hand in Odisha

Bomb explodes in Odisha’s Ganjam: Bike rider dies another critical

By WCE 5

Khallikote: A bike rider was killed while another sustained critical injury as a bomb exploded in Ganjam district of Odisha. Shockingly, the bomb was being carried on a bike by the two.

The deceased has been identified as Mitu Maharana while the injured person was identified as Silu Pradhan.

As per reports, Mitu and Silu were travelling on a bike. While Silu was riding the bike Mitu was holding the bomb in his hand. When they were near Nirmalajhara under Khallikote the bomb somehow fell on the ground and exploded. Silu has been admitted to Khallikote hospital.

It is being discussed why they were carrying a bomb and for what purpose they were transporting it.

After getting information Khallikote Police reached the spot and started investigation.

You might also like
State

669 More Covid-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Recovery Tally Stands At 3,12,734

State

5, including woman killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

State

Odisha’s Textile Arts To Be Persevered At Digital Museum Soon

State

Despite Tata Motors’ Denial, MLA Pradeep Panigrahy Says ‘No Sin’…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.