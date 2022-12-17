Bolangir Javelin Piercing Incident: CM announces all expenses for treatment from CMRF

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has expressed concern over the Javelin accident which took place in Bolangir today morning and have announced medical assistance from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

As per reports, A javelin injured a student in Bolangir in a school sports event and he has been taken to Bhima Bhoi Medical college and hospital.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister, Secretary to CM (5T) Shri VK Pandian spoke to Bolangir Collector and enquired about the condition of the boy and directed him for all support.

The Chief Minister has directed to provide better treatment to the boy and assistance for the treatment will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief minister also wished him speedy recovery.