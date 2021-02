Youth Glued To Phone Run Over By Train In Cuttack

Cuttack: Dead body of youth found near railway tracks in Cuttack city of Odisha.

According to onlookers, the youth was talking to someone on his mobile phone and was unmindful while crossing the railway track. Just then, the train crashed against him. He allegedly had earphones on.

The incident occurred near Sikharpur railway crossing. The identity of the youth is yet to be ascertained.

Police has been alerted, has reached the spot and initiated an investigation.