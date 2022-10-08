Body of woman found inside house in Odisha’s Ganjam, murder suspected

Bodies of woman and her mother-in-law found in pool of blood
Berhampur: In a tragic incident, the body of a woman was found lying in a pool of blood inside her house in Ganjam district of Odisha last night. The incident took place Gajapadar village under Tarasingh Police limits.

As per reports, people in the neighbourhood found the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood inside her house and informed Police. After getting alerted Police personnel from Tarasingh Police Station reached the spot and seized the body.

From preliminary investigation the death has been suspected as a case of murder. Police have detained the son of the deceased woman while further investigation of the case is underway.

