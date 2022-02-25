Body of woman found in pool of blood in Odisha’s Ganjam district: Murder suspected

Berhampur: The body of a woman was found inside her house in a pool of blood in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. The incident took place in Alakapuri area on the outskirts of Berhampur city. Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder as several cuts made with sharp weapons are present in the body.

The deceased woman has been identified as Suraja, wife of Bijay Behera.

As per reports, Bijay Behera and his wife have been living in Alakapuri area for the last many years. Yesterday evening Suraja was alone at home as her husband was out for some works. He called his wife over phone, but despite several phone calls she did not pick up the phone. Being worried and expecting something wrong he called his son in law over phone who lives near their house. He also called his son who lives in Bhubaneswar.

Later, Bijay and his son-in-law broke the lock of the house and entered inside where they found Suraja’s body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed Sadar Thana about it. Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

The deceased’s son has said that his mother does not have enmity with anyone, but how come someone can kill her.

Today morning, Berhampur SP, ASP, Sadar SDPO along with the Dog squad team and scientific team visited the spot.

So far no material evidences have been seized from the spot.

Berhampur SP has said that the investigation is going on keeping in view all the points. He has assured that soon the culprit will be arrested.