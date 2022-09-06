Body of college student recovered from canal in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The body of a college student has been recovered from a canal near Gudia Pokhari in Uttara on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Tuesday.

The deceased student has been identified as Nrusingha Prusty, son of Narayan Prusty from Derasahi area of Banamalipur area. He was missing for the last six days.

As per reports, Nrusingha was missing from about 1 pm on the Ganesh Puja day. He had set out from house to attend tuition but never returned. And today his body was recovered.

After getting information Police reached the spot and seized the body. Further investigation of the case is underway while Police are trying to find out how the death of the student happened.

In a similar incident today, the mutilated body of a woman was found from the forest in Sundergarh district of Odisha. It has been suspected that she was killed and then her body was thrown in the jungle.

The body of the woman has been recovered from the jungle in between Bonai and Deogarh district boarder under Tikayatpali Police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Pathani Bhuyan of Katei village near Tileibani under Tikayatpali Police station. Police investigation is underway for this case.