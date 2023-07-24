Bodies of couple recovered from railway tracks in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: The bodies of a husband and wife have been recovered from a railway track in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning said reliable reports.

According to reports, the couple committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train, much to the shock of the onlookers.

The dismembered bodies of the couple was found at a railway crossing near Bomikhal Shanti palli village in Bhubaneswar.

Local people say that this incident happened due to a family dispute. The couple were living on rent in Shanti palli slum since two months.

The identity of the couples is yet to be ascertained.

The police as recovered the bodies and is investigating further into the matter. Detailed report awaited in this case.