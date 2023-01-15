Boat with 40 passengers stranded in Brahmani River!

Dhenkanal: A boat with 40 passengers got stranded in Brahmani River in Kamakhyanagar area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Sunday.

According to sources, the boat got stuck due to technical snags while it was returning from Ramachandi Temple in Nadhara village under Odapada Police limits of the district.

The passenger had gone to the Ramachandi Temple to see the Makara Mela today. However, while they were returning home got stranded in the middle of the Brahmani River after the boat in which they were journeying developed technical problems.

The local administration is said to have started efforts to rescue the stranded people.