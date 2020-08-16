Bhubaneswar: A bar-cum-hotel in Bhubaneswar has been sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for selling liquor during the weekend shutdown.

It is noteworthy that selling liquor in bars has been prohibited in the recent Covid guidelines issued by both the central and state government.

But reports have confirmed that, a bar near Bhubaneswar Garage Square has been raided by the Commissionerate Police and BMC and subsequently seized for selling liquor.