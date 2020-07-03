BMC restricts workers from Covid-19 hotspot districts, other states till July 31

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday restricted the employers from engaging workers from other states to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus.

The employers include business organisation such as industrial,construction, Hotel/Hospitality, Contractors ( both govt and private) etc have been asked not to bring any workers/ labourers from outside the state to BMC jurisdiction till July 31.

The decision in this regard was taken as the number of positive cases in the city is rising and most of them have travel history of other states, BMC officials said.

It was found that one industrial organisation has brought workers from other state and put all of them in quarantine from which as many as 34 persons tested positive for COVID-19, officials added.

The Corporation also asked the employers not to bring workers from five hotspot districts of Odisha e.g Ganjam, Gajapati, Balasore, Cuttack and Jajpur.

In its order, BMC Commissioner said, “Any business organization including industries and construction firms not to engage workers from outside the state till July 31.In case some business establishments have brought workers from outside state in the meantime, they should ensure their quarantine for 14 days from the date of arrival positively. If some of them develop some symptoms then test should be conducted by the business owner at their own cost and they must inform BMC about the result.”