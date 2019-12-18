BMC Partners With Transgender SHG For Collection Of Holding Tax And Trade Licence Fee

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today partnered with TG Swikruti SHG, a self-help group comprising 10 transgender members to collect holding tax and trade licence fee from defaulters.

An agreement was signed between BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra and Meghana Sahoo, member of the SHG.

The group will be exclusively looking after collection of revenue from defaulters whereas general collections will remain as per regular mechanism of the ULB.

As a new strategy for collection of revenue from defaulters it will meet two objectives. First it will involve transgender community’s self help group which is registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation under National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM). As the second objective, the strategy involves rehabilitation of under privileged communities by augmentation of their income.

Now the agreement has been signed by the parties for a period of one year and it is subject to be extended with mutual consent of both the parties and desires to involve the Second Party for Partnership in carrying out Enforcement and Recovery of Holding Tax and Trade License for a period of 1 (one) year or as extended by the First Party on mutually agreed terms.

TG Swikruti SHG, the Second Party has the responsibility of carrying out Enforcement and Recovery throughout the month or as and when required by BMC It will engage its members for the purpose.

Regarding payment to the group it is based on collection amount. As agreed by the parties up to collection of 40 lakh 1% remuneration. If it is more than 40 lakh the remuneration for extra amount up to 60 lakh will 1.5% and it is more than 60 lakh collection the remuneration will be 2% for collection of extra amount.