Bhubaneswar: It is fun to ride bicycles in chilly winter mornings. The Fit India Cyclothon (cycling marathon) gave such an opportunity to the people of Bhubaneswar today.

The Cyclothon was organised by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Many people of different age groups were seen participating in this event.

The cycle marathon was conducted from Sishu Bhawan Chhak to Sikhar Chandi in Patia. All the participants were seen having high level of excitement and interest towards this new idea.

The Cyclothon event was inaugurated and flagged off by the first Odia female cyclist Arjuna Award winner Minati Mohapatra and BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners from various zones of BMC.