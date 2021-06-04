BMC Organises Covid Vaccination Camp For Urban Homeless In Bhubaneswar



Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation(BMC) on Friday has organised a Covid vaccination camp for the homeless people in Bhubaneswar. 

The identified and the registered homeless will be vaccinated. The BMC officials will go to their homes and will be vaccinated. The vaccine will be available at the Shelter Home in Niladri Vihar.

The BMC will carry out the vaccination drive in three zones of the city. On the other hand, the street vendors/hawkers will undergo mandatory testing. The decision was made as they come in contact with many people.

The BMC will also carry out testing at the Mobile Covid-19 testing vans.

The campaign will begin from fish market near Goapabandhu Stadium in the BMC North Zone, Earlier, the focus was on the health of the urban homeless people. Now BMC focuses on vaccination as well as testing to beat the deadly virus Covid-19.

