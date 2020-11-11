BMC Issues New Guidelines For Marriage & Funeral Functions In View Of Second Wave Of Covid-19
Bhubaneswar: In view of the possibility of the second wave of COVID-19 during the winters, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have revised guidelines for gatherings in marriage and funeral functions.
As per the new revised guidelines, only 100 number of persons will be allowed in marriage functions and 50 persons will be allowed in death rituals within the BMC limits area.
It shall be the joint responsibility of the Host of the function and the management of Kalyan Mandaps/Convention Halls/Marriage Halls to adhere to the following guidelines:
- The permission for the functions to be obtained from the Local Police Station/Local authority (BMC) mandatorily.
- Marriage procession of any kind is strictly prohibited.
- The person with SARI/ILI like symptoms shall not be allowed to the venue/Hall. In funeral related functions such persons need to be avoided to participate as far as practicable.
- Other vulnerable groups of people such as old age person, pregnant woman or children below 10 years of age or person with other co-morbidities are also advised not to attend these functions.
- The host of the function shall ensure thermal screening of all the participants at the entrance of the venue.
- Physical distancing of atleast 6 feet to be maintained at all the times by the participants during the function
- The participants shall mandatorily use face mask during the function except during eating.
- Spitting inside the hall and chewing Pan.Gutkha etc are strictly prohibited.
- The host of the function shall ensure adequate provision of the hand sanitization/hand washing at the venue.
- The sitting and dinning arrangement shall be done to make at least 6 feet distance between indiviuals.
- During the function a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed for usage in a closed space subject to the ceiling limit of the relevant function.
- In open space, appropriate number of persons is allowed subject to the maintennace of prescribed physical distance and total ceiling of participants.
- The host and the owner of the hall shall be responsible for ensuring the guidelines above, they will be liable for penal action on case of any violation. The individual participants will also be liable for violation of the norms as specified above.
- The owner of the Kalyan Mandaps.Convention Halls.Marriage Halls etc shall provide the details of the function to be conducted along with the name of the host and permitted number of participants to BMC prior to seven days of the conduct of the function.
- The above restrictions shall be effectibe from November 25, 2020 until further orders.
- The Local Police and the BMC enforcement squad will ensure strict adherence of the above provisions.