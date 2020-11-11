BMC Issues New Guidelines For Marriage & Funeral Functions In View Of Second Wave Of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: In view of the possibility of the second wave of COVID-19 during the winters, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have revised guidelines for gatherings in marriage and funeral functions.

As per the new revised guidelines, only 100 number of persons will be allowed in marriage functions and 50 persons will be allowed in death rituals within the BMC limits area.

It shall be the joint responsibility of the Host of the function and the management of Kalyan Mandaps/Convention Halls/Marriage Halls to adhere to the following guidelines: