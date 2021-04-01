BMC Issues Guidelines For Good Friday Celebration In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Thursday issued a special COVID guideline for the celebration of Good Friday tomorrow.
The BMC Commissioner said that all religious celebrations in view of Good Friday will be celebrated amid strict Covid guidelines under the jurisdiction of the city civic body.
Here are the guidelines:
- Any kind of congregations for the celebration of Good Friday in Public is not allowed within the BMC area;
- However usual religious rituals for the celebration of Good Friday in Church are allowed with a maximum number of 50 participants at one point in time. The ceiling of 50 participants is subject to adherence to a social distancing protocol of 6 ft among two-person. In case the size of the Church is such that 50 participants cannot maintain appropriate social distancing among themselves then that many participants are allowed so that they can maintain social distancing of 6 feet. And the number of participants shall not go beyond 50 under any circumstances;
- The Church authorities to ensure that all the participants wear Face Mask/Face Cover appropriately at all times;
- The Church authorities to also ensure that there is the provision of Handwashing/Hand Sanitization at the entry point of the Church for the participants;
- A person having SARI/ILI like symptoms shall not be allowed inside the church;
- Persons above the age of 65, a person with Co-morbidities and children below 10 years of age are advised not to attend such celebrations.