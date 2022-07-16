BMC directs shops, fuel stations to put ‘No Mask No Entry/No Mask No Goods’ signage

Bhubaneswar: In view of thesudden increase in number of newly detected COVID-19 positive cases within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, the BMC has asked the owners of business establishments like shopping malls/shops/store owners not to allow any staff or customers without face mask/face cover inside their premises and put appropriate signage “NO MASK NO ENTRY / NO MASK NO GOODS” at the entry point.

There has been a sudden increase in number of newly detected COVID-19 positive cases within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last fortnight which requires caution among the citizens of BMC.

Proper wearing of face mask/face cover is a key method to check the spread of COVID virus. Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Regulation No. 2(1t) and 8 of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation 2020 read with Sections 583 to 599 of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act 2003 to check the spread of infectious disease and for containment of the COVID-19 disease, the following advisory 1s issued for appropriate wearing of face mask/face cover by all concerned: