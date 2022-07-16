BMC directs shops, fuel stations to put ‘No Mask No Entry/No Mask No Goods’ signage

Bhubaneswar: In view of thesudden increase in number of newly detected COVID-19 positive cases within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, the BMC has asked the owners of business establishments like shopping malls/shops/store owners not to allow any staff or customers without face mask/face cover inside their premises and put appropriate signage “NO MASK NO ENTRY / NO MASK NO GOODS” at the entry point.
There has been a sudden increase in number of newly detected COVID-19 positive cases within Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last fortnight which requires caution among the citizens of BMC.
Proper wearing of face mask/face cover is a key method to check the spread of COVID virus. Therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under Regulation No. 2(1t) and 8 of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulation 2020 read with Sections 583 to 599 of the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act 2003 to check the spread of infectious disease and for containment of the COVID-19 disease, the following advisory 1s issued for appropriate wearing of face mask/face cover by all concerned:
- All citizens residing within BMC area as well as outside citizens coming to BMC area or present in BMC area are requested to wear face mask/face cover appropriately while in public places.
- Appropriate use of face mask/face cover means that, it should cover the mouth and nose properly.
- The owners of business establishments like shopping malls/shops/store owners shall not allow any staff or customers without face mask/face cover inside their premises. They shall also put appropriate signage “NO MASK NO ENTRY/NO MASK NO GOODS” at the entry point of their premises for information of all concerned.
- The fuel refilling stations shall not sell fuels to those customers who have not wear face mask/face cover appropriately. The fuel station owners to also put proper signage at appropriate place for information of all.
- The CEO/Managers/Head of the offices of Govt as well as Private offices shall ensure that their employees are wearing face masks/face covers at all times while in their offices premises except when they are taking tiffin/lunches during lunch time.
- The above advisory is in addition to adherence of other COVID appropriate behaviours like maintenance of social distancing. Maintaining hand hygiene, adopting appropriate coughing/sneezing practice and no spitting in public places etc.
- Any violations on the above-mentioned aspect will attract penal provision of the Odisha COVID-19 Regulations and amendments made time to time.