BMC commissioner inaugurates ‘MU Safeiwala’ cleanliness program

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation ( BMC)  commissioner Premchand Chaudhury launched ‘MU Safeiwala’ program.

The first phase of the program involved cleaning Lingaraj Temple premises. The cleanliness program was divided into four teams. While one team cleaned the inner premises of the temple the other teams cleaned the outer premises of the Temple.

Other Eminent personalities present on the occasion were Dist.-Collector of Khordha and Ollywood Actress Archita.

