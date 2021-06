BMC Begins Door-To Door Vaccination For Citizens Who Are Bed-Ridden & Completely Immobile

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC ) started Covid-19 vaccination for the citizens of Bhubaneswar who are completely bed-ridden and immobile on Wednesday

Around 51 such persons have been registered for the inoculation drive.

Registration for near-home vaccination of such citizens can be done by just a call away to the toll free number 1929.