Blackmailing case in Odisha: ED files charge-sheet, attaches Archana Nag’s luxury bungalow

The economic intelligence agency has reportedly prepared the charge-sheet based on the statements of 15 witnesses.

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) today filed charge-sheet in the blackmailer Archana Nag’s case and attached her luxury bungalow in Satya Vihar of Bhubaneswar.

The ED filed a 2241 page charge-sheet at the District and Sessions Court in Bhubaneswar. It has named four accused persons namely Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, their business aide Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali Behera have been named in the charge-sheet.

The probe agency attached Nag’s luxury bungalow and estimated its worth around Rs 3.4 cr.

