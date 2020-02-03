BJD to observe 7-Day-long Biju Patnaik Jayanti starting from March 5

Bhubaneswar: March 5 is the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the legendary leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha. The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to observe the leader’s birthday for seven days with pomp and show starting from March 5.

Biju Patnaik Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated in the block level in every constituency across Odisha. A massive congregation will be organized on the first day that is on March 5, in Cuttack.

During these seven days the Youth, Women and Students’ wings of the party will hold events to recall the legendary leader. In lieu of Biju Patnaik Jayanti, BJD aims to convey to the people, the gallantry deeds and precious contribution of the former CM towards making of the State. Besides, the party will also convey the success story of the last 20 years’ ruling of Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha.

An important meeting was held on Monday in this context. The decisions that have been taken in today’s meeting regarding observation of Biju Patnaik Jayanti will be sent to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his approval and suggestion and accordingly the final preparations for the 7-day-long observation will be carried out, intimated a few senior leaders of the party.