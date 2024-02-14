BJD supported Ashwini Vaishnaw for RS election; know what the Railway Minister has done for Odisha so far

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations to the rest, the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today extended its support to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

BJD announced its support to Ashwini Vaishnaw soon after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named him as party candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha.

“Biju Janata Dal will support the candidature of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister, Railways, Communication and Information and Technology for the larger interest of State’s Railways and Telecom Development in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha-2024,” said party president Naveen Patnaik. Earlier, BJD had fielded two party leaders – Subashish Khuntia and Debashish Samantray- for the Rajya Sabha election which is slated to be held on February 27 for a total of three seats.

As the Chief Minister has said that his party is supporting the candidate of the saffron party for larger interest of State’s Railways and Telecom Development, it is pertinent to know what the railway minister has done for Odisha in the last five years.

Below is the list of five most important works among all the works done by Ashwini Vaishnaw:

Odisha received highest ever railway allocations. In the last two budgets, he allocated more than Rs 10,000-crore for the state.

Cuttack station modernization going on with Rs 303-crore.

Rs 197-cr sanctioned for Balasore station redevelopment.

Puri station to become world-class.

Vande Bharat Express started from Puri to Howrah

5G launched & 7000 mobile towers sanctioned for State by him.

Notably, election to the three Rajya Sabha seats were necessitated following the completion of the terms of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prashanta Nanda, and Amar Patnaik, which is ending on April 3, 2024.

The candidates can file their nomination papers till February 15 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on February 16. Candidates can withdraw their candidature on or before February 20th. While the voting will be held between 9 AM and 4 PM on February 27, the results will be declared on the same day.