Bio-metric attendance for Universities, Colleges to resume in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bio-metric attendance recording system will resume for all teaching and non-teaching employees of Universities coming under Higher Education Department and all Government and Aided Non-Government Colleges, said the HE Department in a letter on Monday.

As per the letter issued by the Principal Secretary of HE Department to all the Registrars of the State Public Universities coming under Higher Education Department and Principals of all the government and Aided Non-Government Colleges in Odisha, the Bio-metric attendance recording system, which was suspended in March 2020, shall resume from October 1st for all teaching and non-teaching employees of these institution.

In September 2019, it had been notified that the said employees have been directed to remain present on duty for minimum duration of 7 hours and 30 minutes. The notification also said that non-recording of the biometric attendance will be treated as absence of the employee.