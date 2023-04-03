Bhubaneswar: Youth dies due to firecracker explosion

Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained critical injury due to firecracker explosion in the capital city of Odisha on Monday. The incident took place in VSS Nagar area when the youth was making fire cracker.

The victim has been identified as Shivananda Tado.

As per reports, the youth was making fire cracker after getting an order for a wedding when cracker exploded. Due to the explosion the youth has sustained injury in his head, hands and eye. Besides, the roof of the house has also damaged due to the sound. Also, two nearby houses were also partially damaged.

Following the explosion the locals have raised question how illegal firecracker making was underway inside the city.

After getting information Zone 5 ACP Sanjeev Satpathy and other Police personnel reached the spot and started investigation of the case.

Also, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das reached the spot and discussed with the locals.

Update:

As per latest reports, the injured youth succumbed to the injuries. He died in the hospital.