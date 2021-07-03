Bhubaneswar: Woman dies after being administered wrong injection! Relatives create ruckus at hospital

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at a private Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday following the death of a woman allegedly after being administered a wrong injection. She had married merely 12 days before.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Patnaik from Mendhasala who had married in Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar few days back.

As per reports, as the woman experienced back pain yesterday night, her family members rushed her to the said hospital. She was administered a wrong injection following which she passed away, claimed her family members.

Following her death the security officer of the hospital allegedly beat up brother of the deceased as he asked about cause of the death of her sister.

Later, enraged family members of the deceased and some people from Mendhasala created ruckus complaining negligence by the hospital.

After getting information, Nayapalli Police reached the hospital and controlled the situation. Further probe is underway.

We are yet to receive reaction of anybody from the hospital.