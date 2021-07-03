Bhubaneswar: Woman dies after being administered wrong injection! Relatives create ruckus at hospital

By WCE 5
Woman dies wrong injection bhubaneswar
Image for representation Photo IANS

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at a private Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday following the death of a woman allegedly after being administered a wrong injection. She had married merely 12 days before.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Patnaik from Mendhasala who had married in Baramunda area of Bhubaneswar few days back.

As per reports, as the woman experienced back pain yesterday night, her family members rushed her to the said hospital. She was administered a wrong injection following which she passed away, claimed her family members.

Following her death the security officer of the hospital allegedly beat up brother of the deceased as he asked about cause of the death of her sister.

Later, enraged family members of the deceased and some people from Mendhasala created ruckus complaining negligence by the hospital.

After getting information, Nayapalli Police reached the hospital and controlled the situation. Further probe is underway.

We are yet to receive reaction of anybody from the hospital.

Also read: Vigilance Public Prosecutor caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Bhawanipatna
You might also like
State

KFC Outlet sealed in Odisha’s Berhampur for violating Covid-19 norms

State

Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women: Odisha Govt asks Authorities to wait till…

State

Odisha Covid recovery today: 3158 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 887420

State

211 New Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Saturday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.