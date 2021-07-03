Vigilance Public Prosecutor caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Bhawanipatna

Bhawanipatna: The Cuttack special Vigilance sleuths on Saturday caught Bhawanipatna Vigilance Special Public Prosecutor red-handed while accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The accused public prosecutor has been identified as Asuthosh Mishra.

Report says, Mishra had demanded Rs 3 lakh from former Assistant Sub-Inspector of Mahulpatna Police Outpost, Malay Rana, who had been caught by the Vigilance last year to dismiss a case.

The Vigilance team nabbed Mishra at his TV center pada residence and caught him red-handed while taking a bribe. Later, he was detained at the Vigilance office for further questioning.