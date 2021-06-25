Bhubaneswar Smart City wins two awards in India Smart City Awards Contest

By WCE 3
Bhubaneswar Smart City

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its stride as a leading Smart city of India. Temple City Bhubaneswar today bagged two more awards in the India Smart City Awards Contest (IASC) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) during the Sixth Anniversary Celebration of Smart City Mission, AMRUT and PMAY (Urban).

The awards, commonly called as IASC-2020, were declared this afternoon by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi in which all 100 Smart Cities participated.

Two of the major projects of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) i.e. Socially Smart Bhubaneswar and city’s unified citizen service portal Bhubaneswar.Me were the prize winners in Social Aspects and Governance Categories.

Related News

Booking of new slots for COVID Vaccination in Bhubaneswar to…

Youth dies after being hit by train in Bhubaneswar

While the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar was adjudged the second best in Social Aspects Category, Bhubaneswar.Me was adjudged third under Governance Category. While Tirupati and Tumakuru got the first and third places in the Sosial Aspects Category, under Governance Vadodara and Thane were adjudged first and second respectively.

Expressing his happiness over BSCL’s achievement in the IASC-2020 Awards, Smart City CEO Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “We have achieved these awards with our innovations and ideas and in future the city will come up with more such citizen-centric projects. The Smart City Project works will be expedited and I hope in future we will win more such awards during Smart City Challenge.”

You might also like
State

Odisha class 10 board exam result announced, Dana Majhi’s daughter passed

State

3,644 more patients recover from Covid-19 in Odisha, tally climbs to 8,60,142

State

Will Odisha govt lift lockdown restrictions in these districts? Know

State

Booking of new slots for COVID Vaccination in Bhubaneswar to begin shortly, check…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.