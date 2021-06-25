Bhubaneswar Smart City wins two awards in India Smart City Awards Contest

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its stride as a leading Smart city of India. Temple City Bhubaneswar today bagged two more awards in the India Smart City Awards Contest (IASC) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) during the Sixth Anniversary Celebration of Smart City Mission, AMRUT and PMAY (Urban).

The awards, commonly called as IASC-2020, were declared this afternoon by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in New Delhi in which all 100 Smart Cities participated.

Two of the major projects of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) i.e. Socially Smart Bhubaneswar and city’s unified citizen service portal Bhubaneswar.Me were the prize winners in Social Aspects and Governance Categories.

India #SmartCitiesMission Social Aspects Project Award- ISAC 2020 ! Tirupati wins 1st place with Health Benchmark for Municipal Schools. Bhubaneswar secures 2nd position with Socially Smart Bhubaneswar project. Tumakuru bags the 3rd position with Digital Library Solution. pic.twitter.com/7YGsJ8zw4E — Smart Cities Mission (@SmartCities_HUA) June 25, 2021

While the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar was adjudged the second best in Social Aspects Category, Bhubaneswar.Me was adjudged third under Governance Category. While Tirupati and Tumakuru got the first and third places in the Sosial Aspects Category, under Governance Vadodara and Thane were adjudged first and second respectively.

India #SmartCitiesMission Governance

Project Awards- ISAC 2020 ! Vadodara wins 1st place for GIS on surface at Vadodara. Thane secures 2nd position for Digi Thane. Bhubaneswar bags the 3rd position for ME App. pic.twitter.com/FvnZyT0w8K — Smart Cities Mission (@SmartCities_HUA) June 25, 2021

Expressing his happiness over BSCL’s achievement in the IASC-2020 Awards, Smart City CEO Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “We have achieved these awards with our innovations and ideas and in future the city will come up with more such citizen-centric projects. The Smart City Project works will be expedited and I hope in future we will win more such awards during Smart City Challenge.”