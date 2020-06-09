COVID-19 cases in Bhubanewswar
Bhubaneswar reports four new COVID19 positive cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Four more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that while two cases have been detected from Patia area, one each case has been reported from Chandrasekharpur and Dumduma ares of the State capital city.

The case which has been reported from Chandrasekharpur area is a 28-year-old male having a travel history of Hyderabad.

The new case which has been reported from Dumduma area is 29-year-old male with travel history of Delhi.

The two cases which have been reported form the Patia area are 34-year-old male and a 26-year-old female. Both of them are of the same family having travel history of Delhi.

With the new four cases, the total number of positive cases under the BMC jurisdiction went to 93. While there are 37 active cases, 53 people have recovered from the disease and three people have died due to the virus.

