Bhubaneswar: Four more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last 24 hours.

The BMC, in its Twitter handle, informed that while two cases have been detected from Patia area, one each case has been reported from Chandrasekharpur and Dumduma ares of the State capital city.

The case which has been reported from Chandrasekharpur area is a 28-year-old male having a travel history of Hyderabad.

The new case which has been reported from Dumduma area is 29-year-old male with travel history of Delhi.

The two cases which have been reported form the Patia area are 34-year-old male and a 26-year-old female. Both of them are of the same family having travel history of Delhi.

Update on newly detected COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under BMC area on 9th Jun 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

With the new four cases, the total number of positive cases under the BMC jurisdiction went to 93. While there are 37 active cases, 53 people have recovered from the disease and three people have died due to the virus.