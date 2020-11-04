Bhubaneswar Coronavirus
Bhubaneswar : As many as 75 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.

Out of the fresh 75 Covid-19 cases in the State Capital, 14 cases have been detected from quarantine, while 61 people have been infected with the virus from local contact cases.

The BMC also said that as many as 142 Covid-19 patients of the city have  been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the State Capital has increased to 29,454, out of which 28,280 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 172 people succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases of the city now stand at 1,050, the civic body said.

