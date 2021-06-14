Bhubaneswar reports 329 new COVID positives, 933 recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 329 COVID positives have been registered in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

The civic body, on its also Twitter, handle informed on Monday that a total of 933 patients have recovered in the capital city.

Out of 329 new Covid cases, 91 patients are in quarantine while 238 are local contacts.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the city now stands at 84,447 and the total number of recovered cases stands at 79,982.

Here are the details of the newly detected positive cases from the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area:

