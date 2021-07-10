Bhubaneswar registers 314 fresh COVID positive cases today, 330 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 314 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 314 total positive cases include 249 local contact cases and 65 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 330 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 91679.

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 503, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1188 following the detection of 314 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports: