Bhubaneswar registers 314 fresh COVID positive cases today, 330 recoveries

By WCE 5
bhubaneswar covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 314 more residents living in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data shared by the BMC, the 314 total positive cases include 249 local contact cases and 65 quarantine cases.

The city civic body also informed that 330 patients also recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total recovery tally in BMC area to 91679.

Related News

Bhubaneswar registers 317 fresh COVID positive cases today,…

Bhubaneswar registers 291 fresh COVID positive cases today,…

While the death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 503, the active cases in Odisha’s capital now stand at 1188 following the detection of 314 new cases.

Here are the detailed reports:

You might also like
State

Odisha: Woman delivers baby inside train in Bhubaneswar Railway Station

State

Covid recovered cases in Odisha rise to 909639 with recovery of 3120 patients

State

Engineer killed in car accident on Bhubaneswar-Khordha road, 5 critical

State

Spain woman stranded in Puri for last 1 year due to Lockdown to return home, thanks…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.